NAACP Sues Trump, GOP, for Allegedly Violating “Ku Klux Klan” Act by Attempting to Disenfranchise Black Voters in Battleground States

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NAACP – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People – has filed a lawsuit against President Trump and the Republican Party for alleged violations of the Ku Klux Klan Act, accusing them of disenfranchising the rights of black voters in several states by attempting to have their elections results invalidated and the victory of President-Elect Joe Biden overturned.

Trump and his campaign have refused to concede the loss of the 2020 election, and instead have claimed that “widespread voter fraud” was the cause for the President’s loss to his challenger. To that end, Trump’s campaign has filed multiple lawsuits seeking to have election results overturned in several key battleground states, including Michigan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

The lawsuit – originally filed last month against the Trump Campaign, and amended this Monday to include the Republican Party itself – alleges that the President’s lawsuits are seeking specifically to “disenfranchise Black voters” in the states in question, according to NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

“President Trump and his allies have repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and undermine confidence in our democracy. Across the country – from Detroit to Milwaukee, and Atlanta to Philadelphia – they have targeted areas with large numbers of Black voters and made baseless, racist claims to attempt to not count their votes,” he said. “While all of the allegations have repeatedly gotten thrown out of court and no judge has found any evidence of election fraud, we cannot sit back and let these actions go unaccounted for. In order to protect the constitutional rights of millions of Black Americans, and ensure that our democracy is not delegitimized, we are bringing this lawsuit to protect the integrity of Black voters and the democratic process in which they participated and made their voices heard in record numbers.”

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis issued a statement in response to the NAACP lawsuit, stating that it was meritless.

“Election integrity is about ensuring that every legal vote is counted and all illegal votes are not counted,” she said. “This suit is baselessly attacking the Trump Campaign’s efforts to protect the integrity of the ballot for every American.”

The Ku Klux Klan Act, also known as the Enforcement Act of 1871, is a law that protects registered voters by “preventing by force, intimidation, or threat, any citizen who is lawfully entitled to vote, from giving his support or advocacy in a legal manner, toward or in favor of the election of any lawfully qualified person as an elector for President or Vice President.”