Volusia County Jail Inmate Found Dead After Apparent Suicide

Detectives responded to the Volusia County Branch Jail around 11 a.m. Monday after 46-year-old Michael Maydell was discovered unresponsive in his cell. There were no suspicious circumstances or immediate indications of foul play at the scene; a Sheriff’s Office death investigation is ongoing.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – An inmate at the Volusia County Branch Jail was found unresponsive Monday, December 21, and later pronounced deceased after an apparent suicide by hanging. Detectives responded to the Volusia County Branch Jail around 11 a.m. Monday after 46-year-old Michael Maydell was discovered unresponsive in his cell.

Maydell was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival. There were no suspicious circumstances or immediate indications of foul play at the scene; a Sheriff’s Office death investigation is ongoing.

According to county records Maydell was a recent addition arriving to the jail the day before, December 20, 2020, regarding charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police with lights and siren, possession of cannabis in excess of 20 grams, battery, possession of a schedule iv substance, and possession of cocaine.