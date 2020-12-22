CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia County Jail Inmate Found Dead After Apparent Suicide

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Detectives responded to the Volusia County Branch Jail around 11 a.m. Monday after 46-year-old Michael Maydell was discovered unresponsive in his cell. There were no suspicious circumstances or immediate indications of foul play at the scene; a Sheriff’s Office death investigation is ongoing.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – An inmate at the Volusia County Branch Jail was found unresponsive Monday, December 21, and later pronounced deceased after an apparent suicide by hanging. Detectives responded to the Volusia County Branch Jail around 11 a.m. Monday after 46-year-old Michael Maydell was discovered unresponsive in his cell.

Maydell was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival. There were no suspicious circumstances or immediate indications of foul play at the scene; a Sheriff’s Office death investigation is ongoing.

According to county records Maydell was a recent addition arriving to the jail the day before, December 20, 2020, regarding charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police with lights and siren, possession of cannabis in excess of 20 grams, battery, possession of a schedule iv substance, and possession of cocaine.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Fired Florida Data Manager Files Lawsuit Over Raid on Home

Trimmel Gomes

White House Economist Releases Report Concluding…

John Colascione

Conservative Protesters Demand Entry Into Oregon State…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 780