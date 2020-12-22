Iridium Partner Intellisense Leads New Era for Weather Sensors with the Integrated Weather Observation System (IWOS)

Integrated Weather Observation System (IWOS) Photo Credit: Intellisense

MCLEAN, VA – Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) is proud to share that partner Intellisense has launched the Integrated Weather Observation System (IWOS). A replacement for both permanent and portable weather stations, the IWOS adds customization and portability options, making it highly adaptable for many applications and industries ranging from NGOs and businesses to federal, state, and local governments.

The IWOS offers a complete range of weather sensing capabilities, including temperature, pressure, humidity, wind speed and direction, GPS, lightning distance and frequency, and cloud height. With integrated two-way Iridium® satellite connectivity, the IWOS has the unique capability to gather and report weather data from even in the most remote places on Earth. The configurable nature of this product lends it to a variety of applications and is expected to be deployed from pole to pole for aviation, maritime, sustainable energy, oil and gas, outdoor recreation, and other industries with remote weather sensing needs.

By integrating highly accurate environmental-sensing tools into a compact, rugged, and customizable unit without the need for corresponding wires and cables, the IWOS eases set-up and use. Every sensor module has the latest high-accuracy weather-monitoring technology already integrated and can be set up and ready to report data in less than 10 minutes. The modular architecture also enables the quick replacement of sensor modules with no wires or programming required, enabling room for future growth. All the IWOS capabilities offer outstanding availability, low maintenance, and a long lifespan, making it a premier weather-monitoring solution.

“Intellisense is truly changing the game for weather sensors with their expanding portfolio of products,” said Bryan Hartin, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Iridium. “With no moving parts and the integration of Iridium’s two-way satellite connectivity, the IWOS can be easily set up to monitor and capture weather data, even in the harshest and most remote locations.”

