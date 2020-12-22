VIDEO: Lin Wood “Lincoln Saved This Country; It Was An Extraordinary Act, By An Extraordinary Man, Under Extraordinary Circumstances”

Attorney L. Lin Wood sits down for an exclusive interview with Joshua Philipp on the 2020 US presidential elections, the possibility of martial law, the Georgia Senate runoff, China’s infiltration of America, and why he fights for the truth. December 21, 2020.

SOUTH CAROLINA – Last night, Attorney L. Lin Wood sat down for an exclusive interview with award-winning investigative reporter Joshua Philipp on the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, the possibility of martial law, the Georgia Senate runoff, China’s infiltration of America, and why he is fighting for the truth. The interview was streamed live as an episode of Crossroads, a channel from The Epoch Times focused on political discussion, traditional values, spirituality, and philosophy.

Wood, 68, spoke from an undisclosed location in South Carolina to break down the many different lawsuits filed on behalf of President Trump and his campaign, the differences between his two personal lawsuits as well as suits filed by attorney and former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell. Wood has more than 43 years of experience as a trial lawyer and is the CEO of #FightBack Foundation, Inc., a Texas 501(c)(4) not-for-profit established to promote just treatment of people and organizations with respect to their civil and constitutional rights.

The interview was streamed for just under an hour. Two questions and answers which are from the beginning of the interview are featured below.

After Wood insisted that President Trump would be inaugurated on January 20, 2021 saying ‘it’s the will of the people,’ Joshua Philipp asked: How do you see that playing out? A lot of people are losing hope with this in terms of Trump being able to turn this around based on the evidence we are seeing. How do you see that playing out?

Well, you know that there are people that live up in Washington D.C. that live in a bubble. There are people in New York, the media, the propaganda media, they live in a bubble. I have the good fortune of being around people, people who get up every day and work hard. Their hands are calloused because they put in a hard day’s work. Those people have not given up hope. Those people are angry, and they are getting angrier. I do not believe the people in this country who voted, probably 80 million for Donald Trump, are going to sit back and watch America lose its freedom. We are not going to accept Tierney. Now I am not calling for violence, I would not do that, I am not calling for a physical armed revolution, but I believe the people will do what is necessary, to make sure this country stays free. I believe in we the people. Attorney L. Lin Wood

Philipp then asked: Now, one thing we have been talking about on my show a lot is the possibility of this Executive order going through, the one Trump passed back in 2018 on election fraud and declared a national emergency; do you see this playing a role in what is happening right now?

I do, I know that I have tweeted about, commented about martial law, I know General Flynn, who I have the greatest respect for, I know he has talked about martial law. I think that he draws the analogy, as do I, to the fact that I believe history repeats itself, and I believe Donald Trump finds himself in almost identical circumstances of Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln was in a war and he imposed martial law and he saved this country. It was an extraordinary act, by an extraordinary man, under extraordinary circumstances. I believe Donald Trump is, from a historical perspective, in the shoes right now of Abraham Lincoln. Whether you call it martial law, or whether you call it the executive order, or whether you call it simply the power of the executive office of the presidency, President Trump has the legal authority to uphold his oath of office, to make sure that the laws of this country are faithfully executed, that’s his duty, that’s what the people elected him to do, so I believe that whether it’s the executive order, or martial law, or simply the defense of our country and the preservation of our democracy, I believe Donald Trump has the full authority to do what’s necessary. I believe he needs to seize the voting machines and the paper ballots in the seven swing states. Let’s find out what happened. The people are not going to accept an election result until they know that it is honest. What do the democrats have to hide? He who has nothing to hide, hides nothing. Why did they fight us at every turn to have the machines forensically examined? Why do they refuse to turn over to us, the mail in ballots, and have them examined? Attorney L. Lin Wood