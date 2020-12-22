CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando Man Arrested After Four Month Investigation of Construction Site Burglaries; Sold Stolen Appliances At Yard Sales And On “Letgo” App

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Dusty Ritrovato
MARION COUNTY, FL – On Friday December 18, 2020, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Property Crimes detectives arrested Dusty Ritrovato, 40, for twelve counts of Burglary to a Dwelling, four counts of Grand Theft of a Construction Site, six counts of Grand Theft, and eight counts of Dealing in Stolen Property.

According to authorities, on August 24, 2020, MCSO was contacted by a construction superintendent from the On Top of the World community, a retirement community in Ocala Florida, in reference to a burglary to a construction site and a stolen dishwasher. Deputies and Property Crimes detectives began working to identify a suspect. Between August 24, 2020 and September 27, 2020, there were seven additional incidents reported in which a suspect burglarized a home under construction and stole newly installed refrigerators and/or dishwashers from inside. Detectives believed the incidents to all be related because of the similarity of crimes committed. Through the use of surveillance footage provided by On Top of the World, a search of gate logs from the days of the burglaries, the watchful eyes of the community, and the hard work by MCSO detectives Ritrovato was developed as a suspect.

Ritrovato was brought in for questioning and interviewed by Detective Spratlin. When questioned about the string of burglaries and thefts, he admitted to single-handedly committing them all. It was discovered that Ritrovato had provided names of people he previously worked for to gain entrance into On Top of the World. Ritrovato also advised he had sold all of the stolen appliances at yard sales and on the “Letgo” app.

Ritrovato was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail with a bond of $123,000.00.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

