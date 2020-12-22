PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Georgia House Governmental Affairs Committee to Hold Hearing Wednesday on Election Integrity Prior to January Senate Runoff

By Christopher Boyle
Georgia House of Representatives
The Georgia House of Representatives will be holding a hearing on election integrity tomorrow. The hearing will focus on the “security and efficiency” of the upcoming January 5, 2021 Senate runoff, as well as other future elections. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

ATLANTA, GA – According to a press release put out by the Georgia House of Representatives, the House Governmental Affairs Committee will be holding a hearing on election integrity tomorrow, Wednesday, December 23 at 9am. The hearing will focus on the “security and efficiency” of the upcoming January 5, 2021 Senate runoff, as well as other future elections. The hearing will be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns and can be watched live on a House mobile streaming channel.

The hearing is likely being held to address repeated claims from President Donald Trump that the November elections were “rigged” and that he only lost to challenger Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud. The Trump campaign’s legal challenges to the election results are still ongoing, although they had lost 59 cases by the time the Electoral College voted to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win on December 14.

With the January 5 Georgia runoff races now just a little more than two weeks away, the two Senate seats up for grabs have taken on vital meaning to both Democrats and Republicans, as if both seats are claimed by one party or the other, control of the Senate comes along with them.

With this news also comes an announcement from Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that “big revelations” concerning voting machines in Georgia are to be made public in the coming days. However, it remains to be seen what these supposed revelations could be, as Giuliani has a history of repeatedly promising to produce evidence of voter fraud but not delivering.

A final SurveyUSA Poll commissioned by Atlanta news station 11Alive has Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue trailing their Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. According to the poll, Ossoff leads Perdue 51-to-46 percent, and Warnock leads Loeffler 52-to-45 percent.

However, this is early out and remains anyone’s race to win, with reports indicating that early voting in Georgia has been fierce with over 1.6 million votes cast so far.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

