White House Economist Releases Report Concluding Irregularities Serious Enough to Warrant Urgent Probe, Substantial Enough to Overturn Election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Peter Navarro, an economist and author who serves the Trump administration as the Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, released a 36-page report called ‘The Immaculate Deception’ alleging election fraud in the 2020 Presidential election.

Navarro, who created the report in his private capacity, concluded that the allegations of election irregularities in at least “six dimensions” are serious enough to warrant an urgent probe and are substantial enough to overturn the election results.

The six main areas studied for the report included “Outright Voter Fraud,” “Ballot Mishandling,” “Contestable Process Fouls,” “Equal Protection Clause Violations,” “Voting Machine Irregularities,” and “Significant Statistical Anomalies,” all of which were measured in the key battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“At midnight on election night when the president had what seemed to be insurmountable leads in four key battlegrounds Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and then shortly thereafter in the dead of night we began to see these surges of Biden votes, and we wind up with these curious like very tight thin margins across six states, Arizona and Nevada by the way on election night we thought we’re going to move to a smartly as well; I watched over the next several weeks as people tried to sort this out and I thought what was missing in all of this was kind of like the 30,000 foot look at the chessboard Jesse so I spent over a week looking through thousands of documents, photos, videos, all sorts of evidence, I put on my Harvard cap as an economist with training writing in law journals and try to parse all this out and it just, I mean you get to the bottom of this in granularity and it just jumps out at you” he said. “These six battleground states, every state kind of stole it differently, I mean Georgia you’ve got this funky consent decree that wiped out signature matches, In Nevada you got cash cards going to native Americans and just outright bribery. For Biden in Wisconsin you got these indefinitely confined voter abuses where people don’t really have to show who they are, they’re supposed to be confined at home and they’re out skiing on the slopes of Aspen, I mean it’s a cesspool, and here’s the thing, what I worry about is we’re going to go into inauguration day with the potential to inaugurate an illegal and illegitimate president when we already have a lot of the United States believing that the greatest democracy in world history can’t run a fair election. This is not a recipe for tranquility over the next four years.”

The report questions not only the fairness and integrity of the 2020 election, but all future elections if the irregularities are not investigated.

Navarro, who has a Harvard PhD in economics, spoke with Maria Bartiromo this morning on her Fox Business News show and also stated he strongly believes the run off elections in Georgia should be postposed till February and till this is all figured out saying that of all the states he examined, Georgia reflected what he called a “cesspool of these election irregularities.”