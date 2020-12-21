Spring Hill Woman Charged In Stabbing Incident

Heather Parris, 29, was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where her bond was set at $10,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Sunday, December 20, at 9:24 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Lydia Court in Spring Hill in reference to a stabbing. According to witnesses, Heather Parris, 29, had been engaged in an ongoing argument with her fiancé for most of the day.

At around 8:30 p.m., her fiancé decided to leave the residence to separate himself from Parris. As he drove away, his friend, who was standing in the driveway, yelled an obscenity at Parris. Parris proceeded to charge at the man and hit him in the head area. The victim then pushed Parris in self-defense. Parris then displayed a small pocketknife and proceeded to stab the victim multiple times in the chest area.

Parris ran back into her residence following the stabbing. The victim’s father, who was present during the attack, drove his son to a friend’s house. That individual then called 911 to have paramedics respond. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. The victim is expected to make a full recovery. Parris was also transported to the hospital after complaining of aches and pains.

During questioning, Parris indicated she became agitated when the victim and the victim’s father attempted to get involved in the couple’s argument. Parris said she slapped the victim in the face after he called her a derogatory name. She then said the victim hit her in the head so she stabbed him in self-defense.

Due to witness statements taken at the scene, Parris was arrested and charged as the aggressor in the incident. Parris was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where her bond was set at $10,000.