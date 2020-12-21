REWARD: Palm Beach Detectives Seeking ID Of Suspect Who Vandalized And Attempted To Burglarize Businesses On Lake Worth Beach Pier

The suspect was described as a white male, thin build, dark hair w a bun, and a goatee. He was seen wearing Nike sneakers, a blue hoodie and blue and white flannel shirt. He may be riding a scooter. This incident occurred on December 20, 2020 sometime between midnight and 6:00 am.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of two suspects they say were vandalizing and attempted to burglarize businesses on the Lake Worth Beach Pier. Detectives say the male seen is wanted for attempting to burglarize the restaurant and bait store, on the pier, when he was interrupted by the store manager.

A short time later, after the pier was opened, local anglers discovered numerous planks of wood along the pier walkway removed and floating in the ocean. The suspect was described as a white male, thin build, dark hair w a bun, and a goatee. He was seen wearing Nike sneakers, a blue hoodie and blue and white flannel shirt. He may be riding a scooter. This incident occurred on December 20, 2020 sometime between midnight and 6:00 am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.