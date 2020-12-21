CrimeLocalSociety

Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau Investigating Shooting That Left One Man Dead, Another Critically Injured

By Joe Mcdermott
Shooting
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to NW 10 Street and NW 87 Avenue, Miami, and determined one male deceased. The other male was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. A preliminary investigation has revealed that this is a domestic related incident.

MIAMI-DADE, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured. According to investigators, on Monday, December 21, at approximately 4:35 a.m. three individuals were having a verbal dispute inside of an apartment when the argument escalated, shots were fired, and both males were shot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

