Kia K5 Picks Up CarBuzz’s 2020 People’s Car Award

All-new K5 Praised for Delivering Sport, Safety and Luxury at an Exceptional Value. Completely reimagined mid-size sedan captures attention of savvy CarBuzz editors. K5’s affordable starting price and emotional design startles the industry.

IRVINE, CA – The all-new Kia K5 has been named a winner in CarBuzz’s 2020 People’s Car Awards, which recognizes the best all-around vehicle selling for less than the average new car transaction price. This year, editors pegged that price at around $38,000 in the U.S., but the boldly designed and turbocharged K5 undercuts that by thousands – in even the top-trim level.

“A lot has changed with Kia over the last decade in terms of design and performance, but the incredible value we offer to our customers will never change,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “The K5 had big shoes to fill, but our team of designers and engineers were more than up to the task and we’re honored the driving enthusiasts at CarBuzz have recognized the hard work.”

New for the 2021 model year, the K5 is the brand’s most powerful mid-size sedan ever with turbocharged engines across the board, available all-wheel drive, and a technology-packed premium interior that’s not far off from what you’d find inside a much higher priced luxury vehicle.

“The K5 proves that the sedan still holds an important place in a crossover-dominated market,” said CarBuzz Senior Editor, Jared Rosenholtz. “After driving the new K5, we came away impressed with its unique style, well-organized interior, premium materials, sporty driving manners, and outstanding safety technology. Unlike the Optima before it, the K5 offers optional all-wheel drive, opening it to new customers in colder climates who would have otherwise only considered a crossover. The addition of the sporty GT model with 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque will even give enthusiasts something to lust over at an affordable price point. We think the K5 offers the best blend of features and fun on a budget, making it the clear winner of this year’s People’s Car category.”

The K5 starts at $23,490, with the premium K5 EX starting at $27,990 and the sporty GT model priced at $30,490. For more information on CarBuzz’s People’s Car, visit https://carbuzz.com/cars/kia/k5.