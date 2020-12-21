Detectives Investigating Double Shooting In Lake Worth Beach; One Dead, One In Critical Condition

Upon arrival Palm Beach County deputies discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims, adult males, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Upon arrival to the hospital, one male was pronounced dead and the other male is in critical but stable condition.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Deputies responded to the 100 block of North E Street in regards to a double shooting. Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims, adult males, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Upon arrival to the hospital, one male was pronounced dead and the other male is in critical but stable condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. No suspect or motive is known at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.