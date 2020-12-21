HealthLocalPress Releases

Community PedsCare® Celebrates Patients and Families with Holiday Drive-Thru Experience

By George McGregor
Over the weekend, Community PedsCare® celebrated patients and families with a holiday drive-thru experience where almost 100 cars were greeted with generously donated gifts, festive, lit up, outdoor holiday setting and stations to stop at along the way with hot cocoa, games and Santa.
JACKSONVILLE, FL – Each year, Community PedsCare®, a pediatric palliative and hospice program of Community Hospice & Palliative Care for children with life-limiting and life threatening conditions, hosts an in-person holiday event for their patients and families. This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, they celebrated their first drive-thru holiday experience at the Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring at the main campus of Community Hospice & Palliative Care on Saturday, December 19.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care welcomed close to 100 cars with patients and family members driving through the festive, lit up, outdoor holiday setting created by employees. The families drove through a designated route named Candy Cane Lane, collecting goodies along the way while remaining safely in their cars. Families collected their holiday gifts that were generously donated. Before leaving the holiday drive-thru experience, patients were able to take socially distanced photos with Santa on a fire truck.

“This event marks a memory in the hearts of the pediatric families, a safe experience to shine the light on the holidays and spread a spirit to fill the hearts of our most precious children.” said Patrice Austin, Director of PedsCare®

Thank you to Gordon Chevrolet, Stellar, Jacksonville Football Club, Jax Woodworkers Club, St. John’s Cares Giving Tree, Coquina Crossing Retirement Community, Darlene and Tony Collamatti and many members of the community that support the Community PedsCare® families.

If you are interested in donating to Community PedsCare®, visit Support.CommunityHospice.com.

About Community Hospice & Palliative Care Established in 1979, Community Hospice & Palliative Care is an innovative national leader in palliative and hospice care, as well as providing programs and services to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. During its 41-year history, through the support of more than 1,000 employees and 1,000 volunteers, the organization helps approximately 1,600 patients per day to live better with advanced illness – at home, in long-term care and assisted living facilities, in hospitals and at its eight inpatient care centers. No one is ever denied care due to an inability to pay. To learn more about the support and services of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, visit CommunityHospice.com

About Community PedsCare® Since 2000, Community Hospice & Palliative Care has provided palliative and hospice care and support for children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions through Community PedsCare®, an award-winning pediatric care program in collaboration with Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Nemours Children’s Specialty Care and the University of Florida-Jacksonville. The program, one of only a few community pediatric programs in the United States offering both palliative and hospice care, provides clinical, social service, spiritual, child life, medical and volunteer support to improve quality of life for children from prenatal to age 21. To learn more about the support and services of Community PedsCare®, visit www.communityhospice.com

