REWARD: Palm Beach Detectives Seeking ID Of Suspects Involved In Shooting Outside Sheehan’s Corner Bar in Boynton Beach

According to authorities, on December 19, 2020, at approximately 4:46 am, the two suspects wanted were involved in a shooting at Sheehan’s Corner Bar in Boynton Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of two suspects they were involved in a shooting in Boynton Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to authorities, on December 19, 2020, at approximately 4:46 am, a person was shot in the parking lot of Sheehan’s Corner Bar located at 10114 S, Military Trail, on the southeast corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and South Military Trail.

One suspect is described as an African American male, 5′ to 5’6 and 170 to 180 pounds with knotted medium length dreadlocks and a mustache. The other suspect is described as 6′ to 6′ 3” in height and approximately 200 to 215 pounds with low cut hair, a full beard and mustache.

Sheehan’s Corner Pub is located inside Applegate plaza in Boynton Beach. Anyone with information is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or Detective Kurt Lipinski at 561-688-4026.