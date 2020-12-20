CrimeLocalSociety

REWARD: Palm Beach Detectives Seeking ID Of Suspects Involved In Shooting Outside Sheehan’s Corner Bar in Boynton Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

According to authorities, on December 19, 2020, at approximately 4:46 am, the two suspects wanted were involved in a shooting at Sheehan’s Corner Bar in Boynton Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to authorities, on December 19, 2020, at approximately 4:46 am, the two suspects wanted were involved in a shooting at Sheehan’s Corner Bar in Boynton Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of two suspects they were involved in a shooting in Boynton Beach in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to authorities, on December 19, 2020, at approximately 4:46 am, a person was shot in the parking lot of Sheehan’s Corner Bar located at 10114 S, Military Trail, on the southeast corner of Boynton Beach Boulevard and South Military Trail.

One suspect is described as an African American male, 5′ to 5’6 and 170 to 180 pounds with knotted medium length dreadlocks and a mustache. The other suspect is described as 6′ to 6′ 3” in height and approximately 200 to 215 pounds with low cut hair, a full beard and mustache.

Sheehan’s Corner Pub is located inside Applegate plaza in Boynton Beach. Anyone with information is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or Detective Kurt Lipinski at 561-688-4026.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

REPORT: Independent Fact Checkers Turn Out Not To Be So…

John Colascione

Southern Broward County Area Probation Sweep Results In…

Joe Mcdermott

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Partners with Granny Nannies…

George McGregor
1 of 774