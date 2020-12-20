Lin Wood Sends Short, Precise, Fearless Response to Threat of Litigation Against Sidney Powell from Voting Machine Manufacturer Smartmatic

Attorney Lin Wood and Attorney Sidney Powell, attend a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Georgia on December 2, 2020. Streamed live via Youtube by NTD News www.ntd.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week voting equipment manufacturer Smartmatic, a Florida-based company with a corporate parent in London, sent a 20-page letter to Fox News naming hosts Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro as hosts which are welcoming on guests they say are repeatedly pushing conspiracy theories and other misinformation that is threating its future and the public’s confidence in the voting process. The letter further stated that contracts worth potentially hundreds of millions, if not billions are now in jeopardy due to what they called a massive “disinformation campaign” against it.

“This is the first in a series of steps we are taking to defend our company against baseless attacks that are intended to damage our reputation as a means to undermine confidence in election outcomes,” Smartmatic CEO Antonio Mugica said in a statement. “We stand to lose billions of dollars in business in the coming years because of these baseless attacks on our company.”

Smartmatic demanded a full and complete retraction of all claims it said are false and defamatory.

While One America News Network, having received a similar letter, and Fox News did not respond to inquiries regarding the litigation, Fox did begin airing a highly unusual, pre-recorded segment debunking claims its hosts and guests have propagated and playing them on each of the three mentioned shows including Maria Bartiromo’s “Mornings with Maria,” Dobb’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” and Jeanine Pirro’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

Newsmax, also receiving a similar letter, responded by denying the claim of impropriety about Smartmatic, its ownership or software, and said it has and will continue to welcome Smartmatic and its representatives to counter such claims they believe to be inaccurate.

In a similar incident, Smartmatic also sent a letter to pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, a frequent guest on many of the conservative shows the letter details are claiming fraud, demanding she too publicly retract her accusations and instructing Trump campaign staff not to alter, destroy or discard records that could be relevant to a case against her if one is filed. A similar letter is expected to be sent to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

In response to the letter from Smartmatic, Attorney Lin Wood took a firm stance to the demands and sent his own short and to-the-point response via email and then posting it to social media saying,

“Knowing my background and experience in defamation law, Sidney asked me to represent her and respond to SmartMatic litigation threat. Since everything Sidney is saying about election fraud is documented TRUTH, my response to SmartMatic was simple and to the point.”

The letter contained just one simple paragraph and is likely one of the shortest legal responses the experienced trial litigator has ever written.

I represent Sidney Powell. I have carefully reviewed your letter of December 15, 2020. I am not impressed. Ms. Powell retracts nothing. File your lawsuit.