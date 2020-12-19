PoliticsSecurityU.S. News

Tweet By President Trump Says He’s Now Been “Fully Briefed,” And China, May Be To Blame for Recent Cyberattacks, Blasts “Fake News Media”

By Joe Mcdermott
Trump
President Donald Trump walks to “The Beast” limousine with Air Force Major General John P. Healy in the background wearing a face mask at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Marietta, GA, September 25, 2020. Editorial credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, DC.  – According to a recent Tweet by President Donald J. Trump, one of the most openly vocal presidents the country has ever had, businessman turned U.S. President says he has been “fully briefed,” and it just may be China, not “Russia, Russia, Russia,” that was behind the recent cyberattack on critical U.S. systems of the Pentagon, Department of State, and scores of companies last week through an intrusion of SolarWinds Orion software management tools.

Yesterday, President Trump was scheduled to meet with top officials from the Pentagon including U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to review a now delayed election meddling report, and both of whom Trump included in a series of Tweets this morning casting light on China while blaming mainstream media for continuing to run with its Russia narrative and blasting an election he believes was stolen from him.

The statements come just weeks after the head of Washington’s intelligence community called China America’s “greatest threat” to democracy and freedom. Ratcliffe also urged Biden to ‘be honest’ about threats from China earlier this month and warned the Biden team against ‘politicizing intelligence’ information.

Due to “rapidly changing priorities,” meetings planned between the Biden transition team and the Pentagon were abruptly postponed Friday. Contradicting several reports that the postponement was a mutually agreed upon holiday break, Biden’s team expressed frustration with the level of cooperation they’re getting from the Department of Defense, saying there has been “an abrupt halt in the already limited cooperation there.”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

