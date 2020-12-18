Southern Broward County Area Probation Sweep Results In Multiple Arrests Of Gang Members, Violent Offenders and Seizure of Drugs and Weapons

As a result of the investigation, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Corrections Office of Community Corrections arrested four people, seized five guns and confiscated drugs, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and evidence of identity theft.

MIRAMAR, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office removed two documented gang members, several high-powered weapons, a bulletproof vest and illegal drugs from the streets of southern Broward County during an operation last week. Broward Sheriff’s Office, working in cooperation with local, state and federal law enforcement partners, conducted an operation to make sure that gang members and violent offenders were complying with the terms of their probation. Broward Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation in the southern areas of Broward County, working alongside the Florida Department of Corrections Office of Community Corrections.

As a result of the investigation, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Corrections Office of Community Corrections arrested four people, seized five guns and confiscated drugs, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and evidence of identity theft. Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested two documented gang members, Markei Florence, 28, of Fort Lauderdale, and Amon Rah Dershod-Simmons, 21, of Miramar, at a residence in Miramar.

Florida Department of Corrections Office of Community Corrections arrested two other men, Keith Christian, 34, of Hallandale Beach and Claude Vile, 25, of Hollywood, in separate cases.

Florence and Dershod-Simmons each face a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Florence was also arrested for violation of probation. Inside the residence, deputies recovered a total of four guns, including two rifles, a shotgun and a revolver.

Christian was arrested for violation of probation. He was found in possession of a handgun, ballistic vest, ammunition and evidence of identity theft at a residence in Hallandale Beach. Vile was arrested for violation of probation. Deputies recovered crack cocaine, cannabis and dozens of rounds of ammunition at a residence in Hollywood.

“This joint law enforcement operation is part of our ongoing, relentless commitment to protect the Broward County community,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “Individuals on probation should expect oversight from law enforcement, and if these individuals break the law or violate the terms of their release, they will be arrested.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Gang Investigations Unit, Organized Crime Unit and South Broward District Crime Suppression Team participated in the operation. The Hollywood Police Department, Hallandale Beach Police Department, Lauderhill Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms all took part.