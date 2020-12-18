Months-Long Investigation Results in Warrant for Palm Coast Man on Armed Burglary Stemming from Incident with Axe

20-year-old Robert Cameron Wilson, was arrested while in jail on an unrelated road rage incident where he pointed a firearm at another driver. He remains in jail with no bond allowed. Wilson has a prior arrest history in Flagler County for Brawling, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Assault.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) began investigating an incident on May 26, 2020 involving a weapons complaint at a home on Rolls Royce Court in Palm Coast. The incident began on May 25, 2020, but law Enforcement was not initially notified. The investigation revealed that on May 25, 2020 around noon, three subjects went to the Rolls Royce Court address where a verbal altercation ensued. The three subjects then left the home.

The following day two of the same subjects returned to the home on Rolls Royce Court and entered the home without the permission of the residents. Once inside, one subject now identified as 20-year-old Robert Cameron Wilson, approached a resident with an axe and threatened him and others on scene.

A resident of the home then retrieved his firearm and fired 2-3 rounds outside the front door as Wilson and another subject outside. Wilson and the other subject then left. No one was injured. Crime Scene Investigators responded to process the scene. One projectile and two shell casings were recovered.

On June 12, 2020, an affidavit was forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office on Robert Cameron Wilson for Armed Burglary. On December 17, 2020, an arrest warrant was approved by the State Attorney’s Office. The warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge France and the bond was set at $45,000.

“Our deputies, CSI and investigators did a great job building this case,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Fortunately no one was injured and hopefully this violent offender will be held in jail for the holidays so he can’t continue committing crimes.”

Wilson was already in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility due to a road rage incident where he was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon on 12/9/2020 when he pointed a firearm at another driver. On Friday, December 18, 2020, Wilson was arrested while in jail on the warrant for Armed Burglary. He remains in jail with no bond allowed. Wilson has a prior arrest history in Flagler County for Brawling, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Assault.