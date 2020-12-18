Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Partners with Granny Nannies to Safely Bring Santa To Local Seniors

Members of Granny Nannies, FCSO, and other organizations dropping off the gift bags to Grand Oaks.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) partnered with Granny Nannies of Palm Coast for the second year in a row to bring Christmas to the residents of Grand Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Palm Coast and Flagler Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bunnell.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, special restrictions were in place this year to ensure the safety of all residents and employees. However, while the means of delivery may have changed, the joy remained the same.

“This has been a tough year for all of us but it has been especially hard on the residents living in these facilities because of COVID-19 and not being able to receive visitors,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The FCSO was honored to participate in such a wonderful event and being able to bring joy to the residents of both facilities. We look forward to doing it again and we thank Granny Nannies for their partnership.”

The gift bags included adult coloring book and colored pencils, FCSO hand sanitizer and jar openers, festive Christmas socks, light-up neckless, personal items, snacks and goodies, and crafts made by the Parkview Youth Group.

In addition to the FCSO and Granny Nannies, the following organizations also made donations to the gift bags: Tuscan Gardens, Pinnacle Homecare, Confidant Care, Halifax Health, Yellowstone Landscape, and Parkview Church.