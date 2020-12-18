PoliticsSecurityU.S. News

Defense Department Stops All Transition Briefings of Biden Personnel

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday night, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller ordered officials throughout the building to cancel all scheduled transition meetings with Biden personnel. The move was confirmed by Senior national security correspondent Katie Bo William via a Tweet and first reported by Jonathan Swan, a Washington D.C. reporter for Axios News.

According to the announcement, a top Biden official was unaware of the directive, which was said to have “stunned officials” throughout the Pentagon. The official response by a senior Defense Department official downplayed the move, calling it “a simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year” and the agency is simply “taking a knee for two weeks” while remaining committed to a productive transition.

According to several reports including the The Hill and The New York Times both the Pentagon, and State Department were among agencies that were compromised or hacked last week although there is no word if such event has contributed in any way to delays.

