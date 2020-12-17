Wild Shooting Scene In Southwest Miami Dade; Vehicle Flips Over Fleeing from Gunfire; One Dead, Several Hospitalized, No Known Motive, No Arrests

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in several people injured and one dead. According to investigators, several people were gathered in front of a residence when shots rang out. Officers responded to SW 247 Terrace and SW 113 Court and discovered a female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was airlifted to JMH Ryder Trauma Center by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, in critical but stable condition.

#Update One man is dead, a woman injured in a shooting along SW 247 Terrace in SW Miami-Dade. Another woman driving away from the gunshots hit another car and flipped her car over. Detectives are working to figure out who pulled the trigger @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/HPJLPZHF8s — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) December 17, 2020

An off-duty Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department officer was grazed by a bullet in the hand, and he was treated on the scene. A second female was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, after overturning her vehicle as she fled the scene. Moments later, Baptist Homestead Hospital reported that a gunshot victim arrived at their facility. Officers were able to determine that this person was related to the shooting scene. The male was airlifted to JMH South Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”