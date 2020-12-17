CrimeLocalSociety

Two Arrested After Narcotics Unit Serves Search Warrant at Middletown Street Home in Port Charlotte; Cops Find Meth, Fentanyl, Cannabis

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Marshal Joseph Eskew, 42, and William Clayton Denney, 58, were taken into custody after members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit served a search warrant at 3552 Middletown Street in Port Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit served a search warrant at 3552 Middletown Street in Port Charlotte. Throughout the home, detectives located 0.1 grams of Fentanyl, 3.1 grams of Methamphetamine, 18.6 grams of Cannabis, six smoking pipes, unidentified partial pill inside in baggie, and two clear plastic baggies with Methamphetamine residue.

William Clayton Denney, 58, and Marshal Joseph Eskew, 42, were taken into custody. Denney faces possession of Methamphetamine, possession of a Fentanyl, possession of a Cannabis less than 20g and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eskew faces possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Cannabis less than 20g and possession of drug paraphernalia.

