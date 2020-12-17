PulteGroup Expands Northeast Florida Presence With Announcement Of New Community At Bannon Lakes In St. Johns County

See full version of The Preserve at Bannon Lakes site map below.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – PulteGroup, one of the nation’s leading home builders, has announced plans for its latest project, The Preserve at Bannon Lakes, in north St. Johns County. The community will consist of approximately 450 single-family homesites within the established Bannon Lakes master-plan community. The announcement marks the company’s largest Pulte Homes community in Northeast Florida in over a decade.

“Based on the significant growth in St. Johns County, the market demand for new homes and the tremendous overall success of Bannon Lakes, we expect strong home buyer interest for The Preserve at Bannon Lakes in early 2021,” said Clint Ball, Division President of PulteGroup’s North Florida Division. “Bannon Lakes is a wonderful community for families of all ages to live with beautiful homesites, completed amenities and convenient access to excellent schools, employment centers, entertainment and outdoor recreation.”

Pulte has already began development of the project after closing on phase one earlier this month. The Company will begin construction of model homes in the summer of 2021 and open for sales in the fall of 2021. The Preserve of Bannon Lakes will consist of 40-, 50-, and 60-foot wide homesites.

Bordered by 20,000 acres of pristine preserve land, yet only half a mile from Interstate 95, Bannon Lakes offers a variety of amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, sport courts, and more. Bannon Lakes is within the A-rated St. Johns County Public School District.

The Preserve at Bannon Lakes is the latest of multiple new projects for Pulte in Northeast Florida. Early this year, it announced three new communities scheduled to open for sales in early 2021, including Bradley Pond and Timber Cove in Duval County and the Trails at Grand Oaks in St. Johns County.

“Northeast Florida is one of the strongest markets in Florida with buyers who are seeking a combination of value, location and amenities,” Ball said. “We believe these communities represent an outstanding opportunity for Pulte to expand our presence in area.”

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.



About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams. For more information, visit www.pulte.com.