Port Orange Man Charged In Sexual Abuse of Two Children Ages 11 And 14; Allegedly Abused Multiple Times, Multiple Locations, Over Course of Year

By Jessica Mcfadyen
According to authorities, Christopher H. Zinck, 24, was arrested late Wednesday night by Port Orange police at his apartment on Orange Boulevard. A warrant was issued for his arrest on two counts of sexual battery of a child after an investigation that began earlier this year.
PORT ORANGE, FL – A Port Orange man is in custody on charges of sexually battering two children. According to authorities, Christopher H. Zinck, 24, was arrested late Wednesday night by Port Orange police at his apartment on Orange Boulevard. A warrant was issued for his arrest on two counts of sexual battery of a child after an investigation that began earlier this year.

The victims, two girls ages 11 and 14, disclosed to detectives that Zinck sexually abused them multiple times in the past, at multiple locations, over the course of more than a year. Zinck was not a stranger to the victims, and the abuse occurred when he was trusted to be alone with them.

An investigation into Zinck is continuing, and anyone who has any information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574. Zinck is in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $1 million bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
