Port Orange Man Charged In Sexual Abuse of Two Children Ages 11 And 14; Allegedly Abused Multiple Times, Multiple Locations, Over Course of Year

According to authorities, Christopher H. Zinck, 24, was arrested late Wednesday night by Port Orange police at his apartment on Orange Boulevard. A warrant was issued for his arrest on two counts of sexual battery of a child after an investigation that began earlier this year.

PORT ORANGE, FL – A Port Orange man is in custody on charges of sexually battering two children. According to authorities, Christopher H. Zinck, 24, was arrested late Wednesday night by Port Orange police at his apartment on Orange Boulevard. A warrant was issued for his arrest on two counts of sexual battery of a child after an investigation that began earlier this year.

The victims, two girls ages 11 and 14, disclosed to detectives that Zinck sexually abused them multiple times in the past, at multiple locations, over the course of more than a year. Zinck was not a stranger to the victims, and the abuse occurred when he was trusted to be alone with them.

An investigation into Zinck is continuing, and anyone who has any information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574. Zinck is in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $1 million bond.