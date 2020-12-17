Op-Ed: Joe Biden Didn’t Win, China Did

We must remember that it was China who unleashed the the COVID-!9 virus upon us and the free world, which did have an effect upon our past presidential election. They got the result they wanted with the election of Joe Biden. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – The Chinese weren’t on the ballot this past election, but they were the big winners, not Joe Biden. It was no secret that the Chinese were rooting, behind the scenes, for the election of Joe Biden as president. Trump was a “thorn in the side” of the Chinese by imposing tariffs on Chinese goods entering the United States and his pointing out the human rights violations carried out by the Communist Chinese against its people.

The Chinese tentacles have reached out to all parts of our country. Their influence has corrupted quite a few companies and organizations including the N.B.A. (National Basketball Association), Silicon Valley (Facebook, Twitter, Google etc.), many colleges and universities, and of course, Hollywood. The Chinese have been spending money like “drunken sailors” all across our country. They have invested in real estate, shipping ports, interests in corporations, and have given millions to colleges and universities, and they have gained influence of some of our elected officials from mayors to congressmen and senators (ex: Rep. Eric Swalwell, and Sen Diane Feinstein, to name a couple) In addition, they have gained access to Joe Biden through the business dealings of his son (Hunter) and brother (James) who have gotten millions of dollars in some shady deals with companies associated with the Chinese government (and other countries around the world).

The big question is, how will Joe Biden and his administration deal with China in the future? Will they be compromised as a result of his family’s ties to the Communist regime? Will Joe Biden be as tough as President Trump on China’s business practices that Trump confronted with tariff’s and moral scolding of their human rights violations? In other words, will Biden be compromised or even blackmailed by the Chinese against our countries better interests?

As Joe Biden has worked on setting up his administration, he has named many who have had ties as lobbyists or who have had past dealings with the Chinese government. Is that a good sign for future dealings with China? Will the Chinese revert back to dealing with us like they did before Trump took office? Knowing the “modus operandi” of the Chinese, they will try to maneuver the Biden administration back to previous dealings that favored them over us.

Since Biden has had this familial interest in China, could China use what they know about Hunter’s business interests as a form of “blackmail” to get what they want from the Biden administration? If what was gleaned from the Hunter laptop and his former business associate, Tony Bobulinski, there is much in the laptop that will surely raise “red flags” as to how Biden might be compromised and used by the Chinese for their benefit.

It has been estimated that around 350,000 Chinese students have been enrolled in our colleges and universities. Most all pay full tuition, much to the delight of those institutions. It is a known fact that all Chinese citizens (which these students are) must be beholden to the Chinese government, therefore, they are all potential spies for the Communist government. Many are working in research projects at these colleges and universities which makes it easy to have access to the the findings that the Chinese would like to have. We don’t have the same situation of having a large population of American students enrolled in the colleges and universities in China.

Since China is our #1 adversary in the world today, economically and militarily, why should we be so accessible to having them being so influential in our country? We must remember that it was China who unleashed the the COVID-!9 virus upon us and the free world, which did have an effect upon our past presidential election. They got the result they wanted with the election of Joe Biden.

Yes, Joe Biden won the election (under a cloud of fraud), but the big winner was really China.