CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Masseuse Arrested For Alleged Lewd And Lascivious Molestation of 14-Year Old Girl

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Cristian Mauricio Ramirez, 39, was hired to perform massages for the victim’s entire family. While massaging the victim, he fondled her in a lewd and lascivious manner. The subject was located and charged accordingly.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Sexual Crimes Unit, arrested a masseur for lewd and lascivious molestation on a 14-year old girl. According to investigators, the masseur was hired to perform massages for the victim’s entire family. While massaging the victim, he fondled her in a lewd and lascivious manner. The subject was located and charged accordingly.

Cristian Mauricio Ramirez-Arrest Affidavit

Investigators urge anyone with information and/or anyone that may have been a victim of Cristian Mauricio Ramirez, 39, to contact the Special Victims Bureau at (305) 715-3300. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Port Orange Man Charged In Sexual Abuse of Two Children Ages…

Jessica Mcfadyen

FEDS: Former Venezuelan National Treasurer and Her Spouse…

George McGregor

PulteGroup Expands Northeast Florida Presence With…

George McGregor
1 of 771