Miami Masseuse Arrested For Alleged Lewd And Lascivious Molestation of 14-Year Old Girl

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Sexual Crimes Unit, arrested a masseur for lewd and lascivious molestation on a 14-year old girl. According to investigators, the masseur was hired to perform massages for the victim’s entire family. While massaging the victim, he fondled her in a lewd and lascivious manner. The subject was located and charged accordingly.

Investigators urge anyone with information and/or anyone that may have been a victim of Cristian Mauricio Ramirez, 39, to contact the Special Victims Bureau at (305) 715-3300. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”