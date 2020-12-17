AutomotiveBusinessPress Releases

Lincoln Expands Sleek, Monochromatic−Inspired Package to 2021 Navigator Black Label Edition

By George McGregor
The Lincoln Motor Company offers a new way for clients to personalize their vehicle with the first Black Label Special Edition Package, debuting on the 2021 Navigator. Special offering gives clients a new way to differentiate their Navigator and builds on the success of Lincoln’s Reserve Monochromatic Package, available across the brand’s 2021 SUV lineup.

DEARBORN, MI – For the first time, Lincoln brings a Special Edition Package to Black Label, building on its successful Reserve Monochromatic Package and the strength of its current SUV lineup. The new monochromatic-inspired Black Label package debuts on the 2021 Lincoln Navigator, the brand’s flagship SUV.

Featuring a new, specially painted black roof and monochromatic accents including a black mesh Lincoln grille, 22-inch, 12-spoke black aluminum wheels, black sideview mirror caps and spoiler, the new Special Edition Package offers Black Label clients a new way to distinguish their Navigator with an on-trend design theme.

“The unique black roof coupled with additional monochromatic elements emphasize the strong lines of the Navigator, giving it an even more dramatic look and greater presence on the road,” said Earl Lucas, Lincoln exterior chief designer. “Black is a great partner to almost any color, providing a brighter appearance and more contrast – this makes Navigator really stand out.”

The package is available on the following exterior colors: Pristine White, Chroma Crystal Blue, Silver Radiance, Chroma Molten Gold, Burgundy Velvet, and Lincoln’s signature color, Flight Blue – new to the 2021 Navigator lineup.

As the ultimate expression of Lincoln luxury, Black Label continues to introduce new clients to the brand. Some of Lincoln’s newest and youngest clientele are Navigator owners, as the flagship continues to help build brand momentum. Nearly 20 percent of Navigator sales in 2020 were Black Label, which represents the very best that Lincoln has to offer in craftmanship and materials, client experience, and owner privileges.

The 2021 Black Label Special Edition Package provides clients with a new and unique way to make their Navigator stand out, while continuing to offer the refinement and effortless technology they expect from a Lincoln. The package will be available next spring.

About The Lincoln Motor Company
The Lincoln Motor Company is the luxury automotive brand of Ford Motor Company, committed to creating compelling vehicles with an exceptional ownership experience to match. For more information about The Lincoln Motor Company, please visit media.lincoln.com or www.lincoln.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/lincoln.

George McGregor

