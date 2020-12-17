AutomotiveBusinessPress Releases

Kia K5 and Telluride earn 2021 Edmunds “Top Rated” Awards

By George McGregor
Telluride is again Top-Rated SUV. Continues historic run with proven capability and strong value.
IRVINE, CA –  The Kia K5 has been named “Edmunds Top Rated Sedan” in the 2021 Edmunds Top Rated Awards. Joining the K5, the Telluride has earned the top spot as “Edmunds Top Rated SUV” for the second year in a row.

“Kia has a longstanding commitment to innovation, quality and driver satisfaction, and we’re honored that the experts at Edmunds are once again recognizing these values in our vehicles,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “The award-winning Telluride and K5 represent success in two very different segments and are proof of the brand’s ‘Give It Everything’ spirit.”

As a two-time Edmunds Top Rated Awards winner, the Telluride’s popularity as a big and bold SUV is undeniable and has set a high bar for all Kia vehicles to achieve. New for 2021 and representing a new chapter in Kia’s bold design, the K5 is the brand’s most powerful mid-size sedan ever offering drivers an inspired and technology-packed alternative to the traditional sedan.

All-new K5 Wins Sedan Segment; shocks the market with emotional design and luxurious ride quality.
“We test over 300 vehicles every year, and it’s clear that the K5 and Telluride are category winners,” said Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief at Edmunds. “The K5’s ride is as smooth as those from some luxury sedans, and it makes a striking first impression thanks to sharp design that’s far more compelling than some of its more pedestrian-looking competition. In terms of SUVs, the Telluride has truly changed our expectations for the segment, thanks to its combination of high-quality design, family-friendly functionality and impressive value.”

Edmunds Top Rated Award winners are selected by the Edmunds editorial team based on their informed opinion gathered during their vehicle testing and ranking process. Edmunds’ editors selected the overall winners from a group of finalists that consisted of each of the highest-ranked eligible new vehicles in their classes. Eligible vehicles underwent the full Edmunds testing process and were rated based on driving, comfort, interior, tech, storage and value. See more at: Edmunds.com/toprated.

