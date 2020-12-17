Joint Investigation With FBI Uncovers Over 400 Images Of Child Porn, Port Charlotte Man Arrested

39 year old Brendon John Boule was arrested for possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography, and violation of probation stemming from his 2002 arrest also featuring crimes against children. Brendon was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and is being held with no bond.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Between August 4th, 2020 through November 2nd, 2020, numerous Cyber-Tips were reported to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography files being uploaded using a web-based chat platform called “FreeChatNow”. During this investigation, it was determined that this activity was occurring at 191 Date Street Apt. 204 in Port Charlotte.

On December 16th, 2020, members of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at apartment 204 located at 191 Date Street. During the search warrant, contact was made with Brendon Boule. Evidence was located on a cellphone where over 400 images and over 40 videos of child pornography were located.

39 year old Brendon John Boule was arrested for possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography, and violation of probation stemming from his 2002 arrest also featuring crimes against children. Brendon was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and is being held with no bond.

“Our partnership with the Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force plays a crucial role in the protection of our children. Each and every case is investigated exhaustively, with the end goal of getting predators off the street and behind bars where they belong,” CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.