Joint Investigation With FBI Uncovers Over 400 Images Of Child Porn, Port Charlotte Man Arrested

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Brendon John Boule
39 year old Brendon John Boule was arrested for possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography, and violation of probation stemming from his 2002 arrest also featuring crimes against children. Brendon was transported to the Charlotte County Jail and is being held with no bond.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Between August 4th, 2020 through November 2nd, 2020, numerous Cyber-Tips were reported to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography files being uploaded using a web-based chat platform called “FreeChatNow”. During this investigation, it was determined that this activity was occurring at 191 Date Street Apt. 204 in Port Charlotte.

On December 16th, 2020, members of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at apartment 204 located at 191 Date Street. During the search warrant, contact was made with Brendon Boule. Evidence was located on a cellphone where over 400 images and over 40 videos of child pornography were located.

“Our partnership with the Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force plays a crucial role in the protection of our children. Each and every case is investigated exhaustively, with the end goal of getting predators off the street and behind bars where they belong,”

CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL
“The FBI remains relentless in its mission to find, arrest and prosecute any individual who preys on our children. Whether this is done in person, or virtually, the FBI has the tools and capabilities to uncover these crimes,  locate these criminals and bring them to justice. The Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force works side by side with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in effort to rescue any child being harmed or exploited.”

FBI FORT MYERS FBI CHILD EXPLOITATION AND HUMAN TRAFFICKING TASK FORCE.
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
