LocalPress ReleasesSociety

VIDEO: Englewood YouTuber Danny Duncan Teams Up With Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office; Instead of Giving Tickets, Giving Out $2,500 Checks

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – YouTube sensation Danny Duncan, who is known for his prank videos and hilarious merch, recently teamed up with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Bill Prummell to spread a little holiday cheer.

I’m Danny Duncan and today we have the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. We’re going to be pulling over cards and instead of giving tickets, we’re going to give $2500.00; Merry Christmas.

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: Former Venezuelan National Treasurer and Her Spouse…

George McGregor

PulteGroup Expands Northeast Florida Presence With…

George McGregor

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty…

George McGregor
1 of 772