VIDEO: Englewood YouTuber Danny Duncan Teams Up With Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office; Instead of Giving Tickets, Giving Out $2,500 Checks
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – YouTube sensation Danny Duncan, who is known for his prank videos and hilarious merch, recently teamed up with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Bill Prummell to spread a little holiday cheer.
I’m Danny Duncan and today we have the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. We’re going to be pulling over cards and instead of giving tickets, we’re going to give $2500.00; Merry Christmas.