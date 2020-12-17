VIDEO: Englewood YouTuber Danny Duncan Teams Up With Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office; Instead of Giving Tickets, Giving Out $2,500 Checks

Advertising Disclosure

This site participates in the Amazon Associate program and earns revenue from qualifying purchases. Other advertisers include direct sales and third party ad networks such as Google, OutBrain and NewsMax which may display ads from a variety of advertisers. Clicking anything on this site including individual links, images, events, banners (even ads that appear to be content) could result in payment to, or a commission being earned by The Published Reporter. Please see our Terms of Service (earnings disclosure / ownership section).