After Biden’s Cough Filled Speech, Greg Kelly Opines On “Concern for Joe’s Health” – “He May Not Make It for Trump’s Second Inauguration”

WILMINGTON, DE – Joe Biden’s first address to the nation after state electors declared him president-elect on Monday, was filled with persistent bouts of coughing and throat-clearing, leading some social media users to comment about the interruptions. Biden had to stop several times during his speech in Wilmington, Delaware. Even Democratic leaning filmmaker, author, and activist Michael Moore said “Jeez! Somebody hand him a glass of water!” on Twitter.
Hey, remember Joe Biden’s speech yesterday when um purportedly he clinched the electoral college? He didn’t do too much talking, he did more coughing it seemed like” before showing a clip of the coughing bouts, then adding “A Small sample of the coughs and I’m concerned because, the way it’s looking for Joe’s health, I don’t think he’s going to make it for Donald Trump’s second inauguration on January 20th”Greg Kelly Reports – Newsmax TV
Biden acknowledged his victory in the presidential race by saying the following during the speech:
“More than 81 million of those votes were cast for me and Vice President-elect Harris. That too is a record, more than any ticket has received in the history of America. It represented a winning margin of more than seven million votes over the number of votes cast for my opponent.”President-elect Joe Biden
Newsmax’s Greg Kelly said he is worried about Biden’s health and that he does not feel confident that Mr. Biden will make it to Trumps “second inauguration,” jokingly assuming that there will be a second Trump inauguration event on January 20, 2021.
According to the New York Post, Biden blamed his bouts of coughing during his post-electoral vote speech on having what he called a “bit of a cold” after hearing of concern among viewers, according to Fox News. Others worried he may need a COVID test.
Highlighted in Newsweek this morning, Kelly refuses to follow his network in saying that Biden has won the election.