REWARD: Palm Beach Detectives Seeking ID of Man Who Snatched Wallet Off Counter At Chevron Gas Station in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Detectives are seeking the identity of a male suspect they say entered the Chevron gas station located in the 1900 block of North Dixie Highway, City of Lake Worth Beach, noticed a wallet lying on the counter and snatched it as he walked out of the store.

This incident occurred on December 13, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading an app called “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.