Project Veritas Releases Audio Recording of WikiLeaks Founder Warning U.S. Government of Damaging Leak of Classified Information “Imminent”

By John Colascione
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, a recording released by Project Veritas reveals that WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, tried to warn the U.S. State Department, at the time led by Hillary Clinton, about damaging and dangerous information being circulated on the internet and that the information was unredacted and that certain people should be warned of its possible release which could take place either “imminently” or within just days.

The recorded call, which is alleged to take place in 2011 between Julian Assange and State Department attorney Cliff Johnson, comes to light while social media is lit-up by rumors that Assange, despite being smeared as a foreign agent, could receive a pardon by President Trump prior to him leaving office, in the event Biden is inagurated on January 20, 2021.

The WikiLeaks founder is currently in a top-security Prison in south-east London, England, where he was moved following his arrest. A British judge is now deciding whether to extradite him, potentially within three weeks, to the United States to face charges of a criminal hacking conspiracy and violations of the Espionage Act.

The tapes’ release is significant and has caught the attention of Edward Snowden who called it “extraordinary” and that its release confirms claims that Julian Assange sought to minimize risks to individuals mentioned in the unredacted cables.

John Colascione

John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on domain names, Internet technologies and Internet related issues while covering other items of interest including breaking news and politics if and when time allows.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
