Project Veritas Releases Audio Recording of WikiLeaks Founder Warning U.S. Government of Damaging Leak of Classified Information “Imminent”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, a recording released by Project Veritas reveals that WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, tried to warn the U.S. State Department, at the time led by Hillary Clinton, about damaging and dangerous information being circulated on the internet and that the information was unredacted and that certain people should be warned of its possible release which could take place either “imminently” or within just days.

The recorded call, which is alleged to take place in 2011 between Julian Assange and State Department attorney Cliff Johnson, comes to light while social media is lit-up by rumors that Assange, despite being smeared as a foreign agent, could receive a pardon by President Trump prior to him leaving office, in the event Biden is inagurated on January 20, 2021.

BREAKING: President Trump will pardon Julian Assange. — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) December 14, 2020

Pardon Julian Assange @realDonaldTrump. You’ll make liberals so mad, do it! pic.twitter.com/YG95BWhFAS — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) December 15, 2020

The WikiLeaks founder is currently in a top-security Prison in south-east London, England, where he was moved following his arrest. A British judge is now deciding whether to extradite him, potentially within three weeks, to the United States to face charges of a criminal hacking conspiracy and violations of the Espionage Act.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

This extraordinary recording (which I had never heard before) confirms claims that @Wikileaks made for years, but its critics dismissed as lies.



1) Assange DID seek to minimize risks to individuals.



2) Bulk release of cables was forced, not intentional. https://t.co/zUt6MPOvQY — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 16, 2020

The tapes’ release is significant and has caught the attention of Edward Snowden who called it “extraordinary” and that its release confirms claims that Julian Assange sought to minimize risks to individuals mentioned in the unredacted cables.