LocalPress ReleasesSociety

Pro Am Golf Tournament Raises $300,000 For Monique Burr Foundation; Funds Support Programs To Keep Children Safe From Bullying And Abuse

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Jim Furyk, MG Orender, Ed Burr and Mark McCumber
The Dream Finders Homes MBF Champions for Child Safety Pro Am Golf Tournament presented by Lennar raised $300,000 for the Monique Burr Foundation for Children. From left: Jim Furyk, MG Orender, Ed Burr and Mark McCumber.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc. (MBF) proudly announces $300,000 was raised at the Dream Finders Homes (of Northeast Florida) MBF Champions for Child Safety Pro Am Golf Tournament presented by Lennar at The Palencia Club in St. Augustine.

Along with tournament chair M.G. Orender and honorary chairs Fred Funk, Jim Furyk and Mark McCumber, the annual tournament benefitting MBF offered corporate teams and individuals the opportunity to golf with professional golfers. The event also raised funds for programs that help better protect children from bullying, cyberbullying, all forms of child abuse, digital dangers, human trafficking, and exploitation.

“We appreciate the support of our sponsors, participants, and honorary chairs, and we wouldn’t be able to make the impact we are making across the globe without it,” said Lynn Layton, MBF President and CEO. “The golf tournament and Pairings Party support our efforts to keep children safe from bullying, cyberbullying and all forms of child abuse by raising funds and awareness. As a result of the pandemic, our programs are more important than ever as children need the education provided by MBF to disclose and receive help from their safe adults.”

Tournament proceeds support MBF Prevention Education Programs, a series of comprehensive, evidence-based/evidence-informed prevention programs that educate and empower children and teens with strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond appropriately to bullying, cyberbullying, online dangers, child abuse, exploitation, and child trafficking.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

To date, MBF has trained more than 5,000 facilitators who have delivered MBF Child Safety Matters® and MBF Teen Safety Matters® lessons to more than 4.5 million students within 25 states, Washington D.C., and three countries. In the 2020-21 school year, MBF will reach even more students with the expansion of new programs, MBF Athlete Safety Matters® and MBF After-School Safety Matters®.

Austin Burr (GreenPointe Communities), Gregg Kern (GreenPointe Communities), Batey McGraw (Dream Finders Homes) and Denny Doyle (State Farm)
Austin Burr (GreenPointe Communities) [left], Gregg Kern (GreenPointe Communities) [left center], Batey McGraw (Dream Finders Homes) [right center] and Denny Doyle (State Farm) [right]. The Dream Finders Homes MBF Champions for Child Safety Pro Am Golf Tournament presented by Lennar raised $300,000 for the Monique Burr Foundation for Children.

Since the golf tournament began in 1997, it has raised more than $4.2 million for the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc. For more information about the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc., visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org or call (904) 642-0210.

About the Monique Burr Foundation for Children
The Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by Edward E. Burr in honor of his late wife, Monique Burr, a devoted child advocate. MBF Prevention Education Programs, including MBF Child Safety Matters® for elementary schools and MBF Teen Safety Matters® for middle and high schools, MBF Athlete Safety Matters® for minor athletes, as well as MBF After School Safety Matters®, are evidence-based and evidence-informed primary prevention programs that educate and empower children and all relevant adults with information and strategies to prevent, recognize and respond appropriately to bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, the four types of child abuse (physical, emotional, sexual and neglect) and exploitation. MBF programs have been delivered to more than 4.5 million children by 5,000 facilitators since 2010.

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Believes Biden Family…

Joe Mcdermott

Lamborghini Sc20: The Unique Open−Top Track Car By Squadra…

George McGregor

Detectives Investigating Crash Between Ford SUV And Can-am…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 764