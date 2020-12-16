Pro Am Golf Tournament Raises $300,000 For Monique Burr Foundation; Funds Support Programs To Keep Children Safe From Bullying And Abuse

The Dream Finders Homes MBF Champions for Child Safety Pro Am Golf Tournament presented by Lennar raised $300,000 for the Monique Burr Foundation for Children. From left: Jim Furyk, MG Orender, Ed Burr and Mark McCumber.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc. (MBF) proudly announces $300,000 was raised at the Dream Finders Homes (of Northeast Florida) MBF Champions for Child Safety Pro Am Golf Tournament presented by Lennar at The Palencia Club in St. Augustine.

Along with tournament chair M.G. Orender and honorary chairs Fred Funk, Jim Furyk and Mark McCumber, the annual tournament benefitting MBF offered corporate teams and individuals the opportunity to golf with professional golfers. The event also raised funds for programs that help better protect children from bullying, cyberbullying, all forms of child abuse, digital dangers, human trafficking, and exploitation.

“We appreciate the support of our sponsors, participants, and honorary chairs, and we wouldn’t be able to make the impact we are making across the globe without it,” said Lynn Layton, MBF President and CEO. “The golf tournament and Pairings Party support our efforts to keep children safe from bullying, cyberbullying and all forms of child abuse by raising funds and awareness. As a result of the pandemic, our programs are more important than ever as children need the education provided by MBF to disclose and receive help from their safe adults.”

Tournament proceeds support MBF Prevention Education Programs, a series of comprehensive, evidence-based/evidence-informed prevention programs that educate and empower children and teens with strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond appropriately to bullying, cyberbullying, online dangers, child abuse, exploitation, and child trafficking.

To date, MBF has trained more than 5,000 facilitators who have delivered MBF Child Safety Matters® and MBF Teen Safety Matters® lessons to more than 4.5 million students within 25 states, Washington D.C., and three countries. In the 2020-21 school year, MBF will reach even more students with the expansion of new programs, MBF Athlete Safety Matters® and MBF After-School Safety Matters®.

Austin Burr (GreenPointe Communities) [left], Gregg Kern (GreenPointe Communities) [left center], Batey McGraw (Dream Finders Homes) [right center] and Denny Doyle (State Farm) [right]. The Dream Finders Homes MBF Champions for Child Safety Pro Am Golf Tournament presented by Lennar raised $300,000 for the Monique Burr Foundation for Children.

Since the golf tournament began in 1997, it has raised more than $4.2 million for the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc. For more information about the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc., visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org or call (904) 642-0210.

About the Monique Burr Foundation for Children

The Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by Edward E. Burr in honor of his late wife, Monique Burr, a devoted child advocate. MBF Prevention Education Programs, including MBF Child Safety Matters® for elementary schools and MBF Teen Safety Matters® for middle and high schools, MBF Athlete Safety Matters® for minor athletes, as well as MBF After School Safety Matters®, are evidence-based and evidence-informed primary prevention programs that educate and empower children and all relevant adults with information and strategies to prevent, recognize and respond appropriately to bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, the four types of child abuse (physical, emotional, sexual and neglect) and exploitation. MBF programs have been delivered to more than 4.5 million children by 5,000 facilitators since 2010.