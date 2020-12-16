Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan; Election ‘Walls of Jericho’ Crumbling

Believers thus continue to question whether our Lord and Savior will continue to reveal more corruption, as He has been doing throughout the world since Trump’s inauguration in 2016—or if judgment on this nation, where many have turned their backs on God for decades, is forthcoming.

GREEN BAY, WI – It has begun. As we who are Believers in Christ, Believers that Christ is the Son of God who died for our sins and rose again, continue to wonder on whether Almighty God will step in and re-anoint Trump as President—and as we simultaneously realize that this question may well be answered by the recent and startling discoveries on the election corruption front!

According to new findings, it seems that the Dominion voting machines were designed to perpetrate fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election. A preliminary report of an extensive forensic audit of these machines in a county in Michigan recently came to this sordid conclusion.

Although the allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) guidelines is 1 in 250,000 ballots, which is 0.0008 percent, ASOG’s forensic analysis found an error rate of 68.05 percent! This most definitely represents a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.

Keep in mind that these Dominion machines were used in 28 states. They also found, interestingly, that this new design to allow for fraud in these voting systems was not used in the 2016 election.

The sudden, simultaneous shutdown of vote-counting headquarters in the wee hours—which only occurred in the swing states that suddenly switched from Biden to Trump—is about as curious and condemning as it gets. Representative graphs of the ballot totals speak loudly, as we see record ‘Biden vote dumps’ at this time.

There also are confirmed reports that China is involved in this corruption, and that officials who span the upper levels of America’s government are very friendly—to say the least—with China and their interests.

Everyone also is watching the Hunter/Joe Biden alleged money laundering scandal with China unfolding in real-time. This, as Congressman Swalwell’s ties to a Chinese spy also finally makes the news.

Recent events, however, seem to suggest the former… that perhaps an enormous reckoning is on the horizon on behalf of those of us who simply have had it with the evil and deceit that has become commonplace in certain areas of America.

Although God is longsuffering, His Holy Bible assures us that there will come a time when He will cease to strive with the evil in this world that He created.

We remember His judgments on the world during Noah’s time, and also His verdict on Sodom and Gomorrah. So we continue to pray that God reveal this wickedness in one fell swoop, where He metes out His justice on a grand scale.

We Believers in Christ also recall that prior to the Great Tribulation—which will be the pouring out of God’s Wrath, and His great revealing—there will be a time of peace. Could this be a period where our government corruption is revealed, in a sort of ‘pre-revealing’ phase that continues on with the uncovering of the evil that has been revealed via Trump these past four years? And could this be happening right now?

Time will tell, but it certainly looks like this could be one last stand for God’s justice. We see that several of the states had Republicans casting their electoral votes for Trump in an effort to keep the legal avenues open for Trump, so that he can continue to contest the election results in these states. And we also notice that many Patriots are finally speaking up, in great numbers, and standing for President Trump and his valiant efforts.

As a result, there are a number of possibilities for Trump to maintain his presidency—and of course if God’s Mighty Hand is upon him, we will see Trump’s remarkable reelection in some way, shape, or form. A miracle is what it would take, many agree. Similar to the fall of the walls of Jericho… which was such an amazing and distinctive way for our Creator to win the battle, His signature written all over it—as we saw with Jericho how His ways certainly are not our ways! And we also are well aware that God’s ways many times include waiting until the last minute, so that we know that it is His victory, and His alone—not that of Trump or the Supreme Court or the legislatures.

Nonetheless, Believers are ready for any conclusion in this battle between good and evil, so that God’s will be done. We hearken back to the story of King Nebuchadnezzar, who had built a 90-foot, golden image of himself—which he ordered the people to worship. Of course, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abed-Nego did not comply, and subsequently were thrown into the furnace, which was turned up to seven times the heat that it usually put out.

When the king asked these men one last time to fall down and worship the image, here is their reply: “Shadrach, Meshach, and Abed-Nego answered and said to the king, “O Nebuchadnezzar, we have no need to answer you in this matter. If that is the case, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and He will deliver us from your hand, O king. But if not, let it be known to you, O king, that we do not serve your gods, nor will we worship the gold image which you have set up” (Daniel 3:16-18).

Thus, they argued that even if God, for His own reasons, chose at that time not to deliver them, they would continue to serve only the Almighty God of the Bible. Period, exclamation point!

And that is where we, as Believers, find ourselves at this crossroads in American history. This great country that was founded upon God and His principles—with His Holy Bible verses threaded throughout our Constitution and our founding documents—now hangs in the balance.

Will it become socialist, or will it remain a free beacon to the world, a guiding light that inspires all other countries to fight for our God-given rights of life and liberty?

Should Biden gain the presidency, we must adhere to our principles, as did the three men in our Bible story. There already are alternate social sites to Facebook, in the form of either Parler or uberKRAKEN—and an alternate site to YouTube, which is Rumble. These offer free speech without the censoring we conservative Christians see running rampant on the far left social media outlets. And there is Startpage as a replacement to Google, as well.

There also are conservative Christian groups that are forming as a venue for Patriots who love this country, and who wish to become a ‘force for good’ for God and His country America’s principles.

Still, when we think on the corruption already revealed regarding the massive election voter fraud, it seems so very likely that our Lord still has His powerful hand on Trump. Trump has spoken openly on how Jesus Christ is to be number one, and no other president has supported God’s chosen people Israel like he has. Of course, the Bible tells us that those who curse Israel will be cursed, and those who bless Israel will be blessed.

And so we continue to look Heavenward, prayers being lifted that the United States of America be forgiven the undeniable fact that many have moved away from God, and prayers also being lifted that our Lord heal this land and its people. We also pray that a revival for Christ catches on like a tremendous wildfire, and that we as a country return to God’s principles and commandments—before it’s too late!

Yes, it’s 1776 all over again, my friends in Christ. And therefore you and I must embark, each in our own unique and personal way, on that amazing ride of Paul Revere lo’ those many years ago. This country depends upon us. Quietly to ourselves, we nod our head in assent to this courageous mandate, with the penetrating words from Longfellow’s poem on Revere reverberating so very loudly and clearly throughout our brain: “…And yet, through the gloom and the light, The fate of a nation was riding that night….”