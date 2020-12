LEHIGH ACRES, FL On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 5000 block of Timmers Lane in Lehigh Acres where they discovered a deceased male victim. Due to the nature of the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

At this time, the death investigation is active and no further information is available. Any further updates will be added as soon as authorities provide further details.