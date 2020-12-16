Lamborghini Sc20: The Unique Open−Top Track Car By Squadra Corse

Unique open-top model with V12 engine by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. Carbon fiber body featuring racing aerodynamics. Innovative design by Lamborghini Centro Stile.

SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE, ITALY – Lamborghini Squadra Corse presents the SC20, a unique specimen of an open-top track car type-approved for road use. The SC20 is the second one-off engineered by the motorsport department and designed by Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese: the car was created following the customer’s wishes, who was involved in the project from the very first drawings by Lamborghini’s designers.

The common goal was to build a unique vehicle, extreme in its design and performance, and able to combine aerodynamic solutions taken from racing Lamborghinis incorporating unprecedented lines and exclusive details.

Two years after the SC18 Alston, the SC20 was a new, intriguing challenge. The chief sources of inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S, and the result is a dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude,” Mitja Borkert, Head of Design Lamborghini Centro Stile.

The carbon fiber body was polished and slicked down by hand by the Lamborghini aerodynamic engineers to deliver optimal airflow for both performance and the cockpit’s occupants, ensuring comfortable open-air driving even at high speeds. The pronounced front splitter is framed by two fins and the air intakes on the front hood are inspired by those of the Huracán GT3 EVO, while the sculpted body sides reflect the solutions adopted on the Essenza SCV12. The muscular rear is topped by a large carbon fiber wing that can be set in three different positions: Low, Medium and High Load.

The SC20 features exclusive details starting from the body colors on a Bianco Fu (white) base, created for the customer, on which the Blu Cepheus (blue) livery stands out. The same shade is found in the interior, alternating with Nero Cosmus (black) and Bianco Leda (white). The most significant element of the passenger compartment is the visible carbon fiber used for the dashboard cover, rear wall, door panels, center console and steering wheel trim, in addition to the monocoque. Carbon fiber is also used for the shells of the seats upholstered in Alcantara and leather. The door handles on the other hand, are machined from solid aluminum. Lastly, the air vents are created using 3D printing technology at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory.

The SC20 is a combination of sophisticated engineering, Italian craftsmanship, sportiness and advanced design. It is also an example of applying our V12 engine and carbon fiber to a radical open-top vehicle that unmistakably carries the Lamborghini DNA.” Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini

Its engine is based on Lamborghini’s flagship V12: the 6,498 cm3 aspirated twelve-cylinder that delivers 770 CV at 8,500 rpm and develops 720 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. It is managed through the optimized seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox. The power is discharged to the ground by the four-wheel drive system with central electronic differential, and the Pirelli PZero Corsa tires are mounted on single-nut aluminum rims, 20 inches in front and 21 inches at the rear.

