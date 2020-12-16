CLAIM: Intel Source Says “Trump Did In Fact Win 2020 Election” Reports Highly Respected Emmy Award Winning Journalist Maria Bartiromo

NEW YORK, NY – On Monday morning, Fox Business News anchor Maria Bartiromo made an incredibly bold claim that an unnamed “intel source” personally told her that President Donald Trump, did in fact win the 2020 election this past November, and that it’s now up to the Supreme Court to hear cases disputing the results.

The term “intel” in general refers to persons involved in “military intelligence” operations.

Such an announcement is an incredibly huge statement to be made from the highly respected and long-time journalist who has been reporting for over thirty-years. Bartiromo, 53, has won several awards for her work including two Emmy Awards.

“An intel source telling me that President Trump did in fact win the election,” Bartiromo said. “He says that it is up to the Supreme Court to hear suits from other cases across the country to stop the clock. This follows the high court’s refusal to hear the lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging results in four swing states.

Just a Fox Business reporter, relaying important news. https://t.co/2HsYcmfusG — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 15, 2020

No other news networks have reported on her claim.

Trump critic in chief, anchor of Reliable Sources, author of HOAX, and CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said in a Tweet blasting the comment, that he has requested more information from Fox News on this statement and has not received a response.

More than 24 hours later, still no comment from Fox News about the validity of Maria Bartiromo's "intel source." Was the info vetted by Fox's newsroom? Seems like a big no. Fox's failure to enforce editorial standards hurts the journalists who work there. pic.twitter.com/wlF8L976nq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 16, 2020

President Donald Trump has largely soured on the Fox News network deeming its coverage too critical of his presidency while urging supporters to switch to other news networks such as Newsmax and One America News, however, there remains a few journalists left at Fox such as Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity, and Bartiromo, who continue to hold out hope for Trump that he is vindicated on claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, effectively leading to a second term when The House and Senate hold a joint session to validate the election on January 6, 2021.