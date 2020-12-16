CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Crash Between Ford SUV And Can-am Spyder Motorcycle; Man Without Helmet Hospitalized, Life-Threatening Injuries

By Joe Mcdermott
broward
On Sunday, December 13, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to a motorcycle / vehicle crash near the 1600 block of South State Road 7 in unincorporated Central Broward.

DAVIE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries. At approximately 4:47 a.m. Sunday, December 13, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to a motorcycle / vehicle crash near the 1600 block of South State Road 7 in unincorporated Central Broward.

A preliminary investigation revealed Carlos Mendez-Perez, 35, of Fort Lauderdale, was conducting a U-turn in his 2011 Ford Escape SUV when he was struck by a 2019 Can-AM Spyder motorcycle driven by Walton J. Antoine, 33, of North Lauderdale.

Antoine, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained multiple injuries and was transported by paramedics to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say Mendez-Perez remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The investigation continues. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

