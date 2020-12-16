Detectives Investigating Crash Between Ford SUV And Can-am Spyder Motorcycle; Man Without Helmet Hospitalized, Life-Threatening Injuries

On Sunday, December 13, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to a motorcycle / vehicle crash near the 1600 block of South State Road 7 in unincorporated Central Broward.

DAVIE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries. At approximately 4:47 a.m. Sunday, December 13, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to a motorcycle / vehicle crash near the 1600 block of South State Road 7 in unincorporated Central Broward.

A preliminary investigation revealed Carlos Mendez-Perez, 35, of Fort Lauderdale, was conducting a U-turn in his 2011 Ford Escape SUV when he was struck by a 2019 Can-AM Spyder motorcycle driven by Walton J. Antoine, 33, of North Lauderdale.

Antoine, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained multiple injuries and was transported by paramedics to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Detectives say Mendez-Perez remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The investigation continues.