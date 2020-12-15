CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Wellington

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives
Upon arrival deputies learned that two males known to each other were involved in an altercation resulting in one male being shot in the torso.  Detectives are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

UPDATE DECEMBER 15, 2020, 1:24 PM: Sadly, the individual passed away. Detectives are investigating this shooting as a homicide. More information will be released when it becomes available.

WELLINGTON, FL – On Monday, December 14, 2020, shortly after 8:00 pm, deputies responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Capeside Circle in Wellington. Upon arrival deputies learned that two males known to each other were involved in an altercation resulting in one male being shot in the torso. 

The injured male was transported to a local hospital where his condition is not immediately known. The other male was detained and questioned by detectives from the Violent Crimes Division. Detectives are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

