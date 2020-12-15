Palm Beach County Detectives Investigating Shooting in Wellington

Upon arrival deputies learned that two males known to each other were involved in an altercation resulting in one male being shot in the torso. Detectives are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

UPDATE DECEMBER 15, 2020, 1:24 PM: Sadly, the individual passed away. Detectives are investigating this shooting as a homicide. More information will be released when it becomes available.

WELLINGTON, FL – On Monday, December 14, 2020, shortly after 8:00 pm, deputies responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Capeside Circle in Wellington. Upon arrival deputies learned that two males known to each other were involved in an altercation resulting in one male being shot in the torso.

The injured male was transported to a local hospital where his condition is not immediately known. The other male was detained and questioned by detectives from the Violent Crimes Division. Detectives are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

UPDATE DECEMBER 15, 2020, 1:24 PM: Sadly, the individual passed away. Detectives are investigating this shooting as a homicide. More information will be released when it becomes available.