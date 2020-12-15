First Lady Melania Trump Keeps With Holiday Tradition, Reads at National Children’s Hospital; Media Mob Mocks Over Safety, Despite Precautions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — First Lady Melania Trump visited a Washington children’s hospital today to read to children, a tradition she decided to not break despite coronavirus issues. This was her fourth holiday visit as first lady, continuing a tradition that begun more than seventh years ago. The hospital made special arrangements for the holiday program to continue safely and accommodate the visit.
“It is wonderful to be here,” she said. “This is one of my favorite events during the holiday time, and I am very excited and looking forward to reading a book, Oliver the Ornament, this is a series I started a few years ago by Todd Zimmermann, who is with us today, thank you so much Todd.”
Most news media outlets considered “mainstream” either didn’t cover the event or criticized it over safety worries. One such outlet was CNN, which ran a piece mocking Melania for taking her mask off to read to the children; another was the Daily Beast, saying such was an “unthinkable act” in a packed room full of children and families, but this year only two children were present in-person and the event was broadcast across hospital televisions.
The event took place at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.