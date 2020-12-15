BusinessLocalPress Releases

Broward Sheriff’s Office, In Partnership With Sheriff’s Foundation, Alfa Romeo, Proctor & Gamble, Brightening Holiday Season For 400 Kids

By George McGregor
Four hundred students from elementary school age through high school were selected by Broward Sheriff’s Office school resource deputies to receive a $50 Walmart gift card, toiletry kits and presents for the recipients’ siblings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County, Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale and Proctor & Gamble, is helping children in need with a drive-thru holiday celebration and gift giving.

The drive-thru holiday fun will include visits from Santa, the Miami Heat cheerleaders and mascot and the Florida Panthers’ mascot. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, along the east side (25th Terrace) of the Ron Cochran Public Safety Building, 2601 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.
For years, Broward Sheriff’s Office held Shop with the Sheriff events to provide children with gifts during the holidays. Due to COVID-19 precautions and to minimize contact, the format has changed, but the goal is the same - to bring joy to children in our communities.
This event could not be possible without the generosity of Broward Sheriff’s Office employees, who contributed their time and donated toys, along with funding from the Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County, toy donation from Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale and toiletries donated by Proctor & Gamble.

