After Weeks of Delay, Mitch McConnell Officially Congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden On Senate Floor; “The Electoral College Has Spoken”

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect saying the Electoral College “has spoken.”

This is the first time the Republican leader’s statement, delivered in a speech on the Senate floor, acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory and referred to him as President-elect.

So, as of this this morning, our country has officially a President-elect and a Vice President-elect… The Electoral College has spoken. So, today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.

“Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result,” he said. “But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”

The speech came one day after the Electoral College officially cast their votes. NBC’s Monica Alba said the statement represented a “remarkable moment” in history “acknowledging a reality” publicly.

It’s a remarkable moment. Many republicans were waiting for the Senate Majority Leader, essentially to give the green light and give them cover in terms of acknowledging a reality. Privately they had already accepted, but publicly didn’t want to go as far as to do what Mitch McConnell just did which is to congratulate the President-elect, Joe Biden, and vice President President-elect Kamala Harris and acknowledge the fact that they are going to be sworn in on January 20th.

President Trump remains vigilant that the election results contained fraud and vows to battle on.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

