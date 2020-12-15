PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

“81 Million Vote” President-Elect Joe Biden Speaks To Seemingly Small Drive-In Parking Lot Crowd in Atlanta Georgia Ahead of Runoff Elections

By Joe Mcdermott
A photo captured at a Atlanta event today where President-elect Joe Biden urged Democrats to “turn out the vote so it’s not even close” on Tuesday to boost Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Jan. 5 runoffs that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.
ATLANTA, GA — President-elect Joe Biden visited Atlanta Tuesday ahead of runoff elections to support Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock. As the first Democrat to win Georgia’s presidential race since 1992, Biden, who reportedly won more than 81 million votes, or over 10 million more than Barack Obama in 2008, kicked off the event by thanking supporters.

“Georgia, let me start with two simple words: Thank you, Thank you for turning out in record numbers in the November election. Thank you for the faith you put in me and Vice President-elect Harris. and thank you for standing strong to make sure your voices were heard, your votes were counted, and counted, and counted again. I’m starting to feel like I won Georgia three times.” Biden said.

The rally today was held in front of what looked like a condemned building with few supporter’s present based on social media posts which captured photos of the event.

Also in attendance at the drive-in event was Democratic Senate candidate candidate Jon Ossoff, Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock, Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives Stacey Abrams and Member-elect of the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia’s 5th district.

In what has become a common theme, Biden events largely consist of zoomed-in imagery with Biden speaking close to the mic, often reading from a teleprompter and accompanied by few if not any images of an attending crowd.

Pro-Trump supporters also attended the event showing support for President Trump, who’s events were always jam-packed and who’s Whitehouse continues to refuse to follow Mitch McConnell in acknowledging Trump’s election defeat earlier today in a speech on the Senate floor.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

