Volusia County Branch Jail Inmate, 48, Dead In Apparent Suicide

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Volusia County Branch Jail, 1300 Red John Road, Daytona Beach, on Sunday night after an inmate was found unresponsive due to apparent suicide by hanging in his jail cell.

A corrections officer at the jail reported finding Brian Allen, 48, in his cell during a routine hourly check at 7:06 p.m. Corrections officers performed CPR on Allen prior to deputies’ arrival. Allen was pronounced deceased at 7:49 p.m.

There were no suspicious circumstances or indications of foul play at the scene. Allen’s death appeared to be the result of suicide. Allen was booked into the jail on December 8, for domestic violence battery.