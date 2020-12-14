CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual Predator

By Joe Mcdermott
Ralph Frederick Beltran
In accordance with Chapter 775 the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a declared Sexual Predator who is now residing in Lantana, FL. To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us.

LANTANA, FL – In accordance with Chapter 775 of The Florida Sexual Predators Act, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public about a declared Sexual Predator, Ralph Frederick Beltran, who is now residing at 1310 W. Lantana Rd, Lantana, FL  33462.

According to Chapter 775.21 of Florida Statutes and Constitution, specifically, The Florida Sexual Predators Act, the state has a compelling interest in protecting the public from sexual predators and in protecting children from predatory sexual activity. The Florida legislature has determined that there exists sufficient justification for requiring sexual predators to register and for requiring community and public notification of the presence of sexual predators.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has released the following flyer:

Ralph Frederick Beltran
To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood, reported directly to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement by the Florida Department of Corrections, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and law enforcement officials visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement compiles and provides this information for public access. Additionally, you can view our recent list.

Joe Mcdermott

