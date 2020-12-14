Niece of Joe Biden Sentenced In Montgomery County for Charges Stemming from Careless Driving, Drug-DUI, Driving Without License

Joe Biden’s niece, Caroline Biden, 33, in a previous court appearance in 2018 when she was sentenced to two years of probation as part of a plea deal she took in June 2017. Photo credit John M. Mantel, for the DailyMail.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA – According to documents obtained by The Published Reporter through Pennsylvania state records, Joe Biden’s niece, Caroline Nicole Biden, 33, has received a minimum twenty-day jail sentence for her arrest in August 2019 for driving under the influence, careless driving and driving without a license, according to court records.

Caroline, the daughter of Joe Biden’s brother James Biden, had her DUI case crawl through the judicial system after she was busted on driving under the influence of what an officer described as “an intoxicating substance to such a degree that she was incapable of safely operating a motor vehicle,” adding that the officer noted that Caroline “had difficulty focusing in the car” and police found pill bottles for carisoprodol and lorazepam, both of which are controlled substances.

Her arraignment was conveniently delayed and set for November 4, one day after the presidential election. According to the New York Post which originally reported on her arrest being delayed earlier this year, a Norristown attorney with experience in DUI cases said the length of time for her arraignment to be scheduled seemed unusual, “I find it unusual that it would be that far into the future,” said Mike Gottlieb.

The case, which is on record at the Montgomery County Courts as “Commonwealth v. Biden, Caroline N.” Docket Number CP-46-CR-0004030-2020, shows the status date of December 3, 2020 as “Closed” and “Sentenced/Penalty Imposed” with a “term of confinement” for a minimum of 20 days and maximum of six months. It also notes a fine of $1,990.00 being due to the Commonwealth.

Judge ordered conditions were also imposed:

To participate in a public or non-profit community service program for 12 hours. Defendant must abide by all rules and regulations governing probation/parole. Defendant shall pay the monthly offender supervision fee.

Ms. Biden was put previously on probation from pleading guilty in a $110k credit card scam, dropped from felony grand larceny to a misdemeanor petty theft charge through a plea deal agreeing to restitution in the amount of $110,810.04 and two years of probation – said to be a “sweetheart deal” at the time noted the Daily Mail, as long as she stayed out of trouble, her then second “jail-free deal” noted the Post at that time.

According to reports of a 2013 arrest, the feisty Biden who is no stranger to police, allegedly told arresting officers ‘you don’t know who I am’ saying ‘I shouldn’t be handcuffed! You don’t know who you’re doing this to.’

Biden’s son Hunter and his younger brother James are also under investigation for potential tax crimes and money laundering. President-Elect Joe Biden is not accused of any wrongdoing,