Newly Released Forensic Analysis of Michigan Voting Machine Details Stark Contradiction to State Officials; Mainstream Media Silent on Findings

ANTRIM, MI – A forensic analysis on Dominion Voting machines in one Michigan county, which were under a protective order, were released today by Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, and what they found was an error rate of 68.05 percent. According to the analysis, the allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is 1 in 250,000 ballots or .0008%.

#BREAKING Michigan Judge allows release of Antrim County election forensic report on Dominion Voting machines…



This order to make this forensic report public is a HUGE win for @realDonaldTrump



"it's a national security concern…"



READ HERE: https://t.co/aWUvVSbttT — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 14, 2020

A statement by the Michigan Department of State on November 6 claimed “The [Dominion] software did not cause a misallocation of votes; it was a result of user human error,” which most major media companies’ including widely accepted “fact-checkers” all accepted with arms wide open immediately running with the continuing narrative of “unfounded”, “baseless”, and “false” claims suggesting voting irregularities.

County Clerk Sheryl Guy claimed responsibility for the error that resulted in Democrat Joe Biden initially appearing to have won the northern Michigan County.

As it turns out, the analysis sharply contradicts public statements with their own evidence. Below is a portion of the report on the analysis on the Dominion Voting machine in Antrim county.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

🚨BREAKING: Dominion Voting Systems forensic report:



"We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results."@EpochTimes



SOURCE: https://t.co/84HlC1NGtR pic.twitter.com/BGmogquzUc — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) December 14, 2020

The Antrim County Clerk and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have stated that the election night error (detailed above by the vote “flip” from Trump to Biden, was the result of human error caused by the failure to update the Mancelona Township tabulator prior to election night for a down ballot race. We disagree and conclude that the vote flip occurred because of machine error built into the voting software designed to create error. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s statement on November 6, 2020 that “[t]the correct results always were and continue to be reflected on the tabulator totals tape . . . .” was false. The allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is of 1 in 250,000 ballots (.0008%). We observed an error rate of 68.05%. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity. The results of the Antrim County 2020 election are not certifiable. This is a result of machine and/or software error, not human error. The tabulation log for the forensic examination of the server for Antrim County from December 6, 2020 consists of 15,676 individual events, of which 10,667 or 68.05% of the events were recorded errors. These errors resulted in overall tabulation errors or ballots being sent to adjudication. This high error rates proves the Dominion Voting System is flawed and does not meet state or federal election laws.

In another area of the document “suspicious” log irregularities are present.

“Significantly, the computer system shows vote adjudication logs for prior years; but all adjudication log entries for the 2020 election cycle are missing. The adjudication process is the simplest way to manually manipulate votes. The lack of records prevents any form of audit accountability, and their conspicuous absence is extremely suspicious since the files exist for previous years using the same software. Removal of these files violates state law and prevents a meaningful audit, even if the Secretary wanted to conduct an audit. We must conclude that the 2020 election cycle records have been manually removed.”

Dominion equipment is used in most Michigan counties and in numerous states around the country. Both Dominion and state officials are disputing findings.

EVIDENCE: 🚨🚨



Here is the forensic audit report of the Dominion Voting machines in Michigan. In one county where 33% of the vote was switched electronically from @realDonaldTrump to @JoeBiden.



Results:

Electronic flip

An attempt to erase recordshttps://t.co/tkx8YpUTtO — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) December 14, 2020

Earlier today Michigan State Police blocked access to the Capitol, preventing GOP Electors from getting inside.

“The Electors are already here, they’ve been checked in.” Michigan State Police are blocking access to the Capitol, preventing the GOP Electors from getting inside #Michigan #ElectoralCollege #ElectoralCollegeVote pic.twitter.com/GzTK5gGCJ1 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 14, 2020

“If you have a problem, you can contact the Governor’s office.” State Police block access to the Capitol for the Trump electors, giving no reason for why the building is locked down & redirecting inquiries to Governor Whitmer’s office #Michigan #ElectoralCollege #Lansing pic.twitter.com/wqdPfpMC7H — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 14, 2020

The slightly redacted full version of the findings in the Allied Security Operations Group Antrim Michigan Forensics Report can be examined here.