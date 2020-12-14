Flea Market Parking Lot Shooting Leaves One Person Dead; AR-15 Style Rifle Recovered at Scene

Preliminary investigation by detectives revealed that multiple adult male subjects engaged in an altercation that resulted in a shooting and left one person dead. The suspects are described as white or Hispanic males wearing dark clothing. The suspects appeared to have fled in a black Escalade type vehicle in a southbound direction. An AR-15 style rifle was recovered on scene.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at a flea market parking lot in Oakland Park. According to authorities, at approximately 12:51 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park. Upon deputies arriving, they made contact and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Preliminary investigation by detectives revealed that multiple unknown adult male subjects engaged in an altercation that resulted in a shooting and left one person dead. The suspects are described as white or Hispanic males wearing dark clothing. The suspects appeared to have fled in a black Escalade type vehicle in a southbound direction. An AR-15 style rifle was recovered on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Palushaj at 954-321-4226, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they may contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. This case is an active and ongoing criminal investigation.