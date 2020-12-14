Flagler County Detectives Investigating Home Invasion Robbery in Palm Coast’s P Section – Three Arrests Made, Searching for 4th Suspect

Still images of the fourth suspect that has not been apprehended at this time.

PALM COAST, FL – On Saturday, December 12, The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received a 9-1-1 call from a home on Prospect Lane in Palm Coast shortly before midnight. It was an open line and the dispatcher was able to hear an argument but was not able to speak with the caller. Units responded to the location and saw a silver Chevy leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Units followed the vehicle until it ultimately crashed at Palm Coast Parkway and Colbert Lane. Multiple males fled on foot from the crash. Deputies set up a perimeter and a K9 Unit responded to search for the subjects. Deputies located one firearm inside the vehicle and two firearms during the search for the subjects.

After an extensive search, deputies were able to locate three suspects at 3:40 a.m. on December 13 and took them into custody. One suspect sustained a dog bite to his left hand from a Sheriff’s K-9 during the apprehension.

Deputies are still searching for the fourth suspect who has not been located at this time. If anyone can identify this person, please call Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 and reference Case Number 2020-115128.

The residents of the home told deputies that shots were fired by the suspects inside the home and many of the occupants of the home sustained minor injuries during the encounter. A large amount of cash was stolen. Deputies located a bullet hole in the ceiling just inside the front door and saw obvious signs of a struggle with furniture overturned and in disarray.

“At this time, we do not believe this was a random attack and likely involves other criminal activity, like most home invasions do,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our patrol deputies did a great job quickly apprehending three of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive for the crime and investigators are also working to identify the fourth suspect. If anyone has any information on this case, please call us or Crimestoppers.”

34-year-old Carlos Dupree was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, False Imprisonment, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Home Invasion Robbery, Wearing a Mask While Committing a Felony, Resisting Arrest, and Violation of Probation. He is being held with no bond allowed.

16-year-old Korey Jones and 15-year-old Darius Watts were each arrested and charged with False Imprisonment, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Home Invasion Robbery, Wearing a Mask While Committing a Felony and Resisting Arrest.

All three subjects were booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. The two juveniles were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information that could assist this investigation, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.